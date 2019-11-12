The Senate Watergate hearings on PBS in 1973 are being invoked regularly in connection with this week’s hearings, and there are some solid reasons for the that. They played a role in the resignation of President Richard Nixon, who defied the Constitution and came under fire for using the power of his office to undermine a political opponent, just as President Trump is alleged to have done in withholding aid to Ukraine in an effort to get the president of that country to try to find dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.