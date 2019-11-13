I couldn’t help thinking of the way the late Elijah Cummings looked at the start of a TV hearing earlier this year with Michael Cohen, President Trump’s then personal attorney. Because of his poor health, Cummings sat slumped a bit in his chair at first, and looked like an easy target for Jordan and other GOP attack dogs. But then, at the end of the session when Cummings drew himself up and delivered a moral thunderbolt of a closing, it was all the more powerful and memorable. Posture equals stature in the language of television.