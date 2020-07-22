Don’t let President Trump use TV to fool you on the pandemic again | COMMENTARY

Furthermore, Tuesday’s mask message was only about four months too late. He should have been saying it in March. Instead, he helped politicize the wearing of a mask and stoked culture-war confrontations about wearing them in public that are still going on. It is safe to say that tens of thousands of Americans might still be alive if a strong message on masking had come from the White House and been echoed throughout all the federal agencies involved. But President Trump takes no responsibility for the lack of such messaging.