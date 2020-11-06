Trump’s presidency might be ending, but Trump the TV series keeps rolling on | COMMENTARY

The story line shifted to a twisted, reality-TV version of the hero quest where everything was the opposite of what it is in the universal, mythic narrative cataloged by Joseph Campbell in “The Hero with a Thousand Faces.” Instead of a righteous hero fighting to redeem or save his community, we had a pathologically selfish anti-hero totally lacking in empathy as the central figure. Instead of a hero embodying the highest values of society, which many Americans like to think of as decency, self-sacrifice and fair play, we had an anti-hero showing greed, cruelty, indifference to the suffering of others and little or no respect for the rule of law.