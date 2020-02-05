It is starting to feel like 2016 again when every time you turned on a cable news show you saw Mr. Trump’s face and heard his voice ripping his opponents and shamelessly celebrating himself. I fear this is the ubiquitous version of Mr. Trump we are going to have to live with again straight through to November. And I have to admit, after more than three years of trying to counter the lies and smears at the heart of many of his media performances, we in the press have not had much success.