Journalism needs to do a major postmorten in coming months on its coverage of Trump | COMMENTARY

One of the issues I cited in that column was the debate that started in 2016 and was still going on two years later about whether or not the New York Times should call Mr. Trump a liar. Yeah, we got downright Talmudic on that one acting as if there really were two or more sides to the question. At the time, I facetiously said that he was such a liar maybe we should fact check him backward: Assume everything he says is a lie and point out the few occasions when says something true.