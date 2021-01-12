Tech titans finally marginalize Trump, but is it enough? | COMMENTARY

His new reality: He has lost access to his 88.7 million followers on Twitter, and he is feuding with Fox because, for once, it is not been blindly repeating his lies about winning the election or defending his seditious actions. If you had the choice of only one thing you could do to rein in Mr. Trump, it would be to ban him from Twitter, where his nasty voice resonated so powerfully with so many of the medium’s hard core denizens.