Trump loses his media touch just when he needs it most | COMMENTARY

It wasn’t just that Trump claimed more than a million persons had RSVP’d for the event and yet, in the end, the Tulsa Fire Department said there were only 6,200 who actually attended the rally in a hall that holds 19,200. It wasn’t just the fact that Trump generated almost none of the excitement and energy onstage that in the past made his rallies such deep communal experiences for some followers. What made it seem watershed to me was watching this performer who could once hold the cameras and the hall with such arrogant assurance and ease struggling to hit even the old easy notes he had been playing for years, let alone the high ones he sometimes reached when all the synapses were firing onstage. This was a performer who had lost the magic, and was trying to hold his nerve in the face of that realization.