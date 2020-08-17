Presidential campaign messaging war : It’s ugly and going to get worse | COMMENTARY

The New York Times was the first to report an advertising buy made by the president’s campaign team to saturate Facebook, YouTube and other digital sites with pro-Trump, anti-Biden content. The tab could run as high as $10 million for an effort that will include taking over the banner on the YouTube homepage and forcing YouTube users to wade through pre-roll, Trump-bought content before getting to play the video they came to see. That campaign starts Tuesday, the second day of the convention, and will run for 96 hours, according to the newspaper.