Zurawik: Trump tweets started a conversation about Baltimore, but it is polarized, social-media nasty and going nowhere

At the conservative “American Greatness” platform, one column began: “I shall leave it to the theologians to decide whether it is providential or merely coincidental that it was this very week in 1729, on Tuesday in fact, that the city of Baltimore was founded. I think we can say that, for the genus rattus, the city has been providential, at least since 1967. That was the year Thomas D’Alesandro III — the brother of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (and son of Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., a former mayor of Baltimore) — began the city’s 50-plus years of uninterrupted Democratic Party rule. ... Things have been good for the rats in Baltimore. For homo sapiens sapiens? Not so good. Drugs. Violence. Poverty. Squalor.”