In the wake of COVID-19, we are watching more TV, but it is unifying us less than ever | COMMENTARY

As a media critic, it is that last sentence that most concerns me, because it contains one of the largest and least understood cultural stories of the last 75 years: the epic failure of American television to live up to almost any of its public service promise as a unifying force in American life. Instead, it has mainly divided us with programming geared to demographics that can be sold to advertisers. Streamed media have only accelerated that process, contributing to the fragmented ecosystem of silos and tribes in which we now find ourselves. And not since World War II have we needed media to help unify as we do now.