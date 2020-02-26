First, they have engaged mass audiences. The TV audience of 19.6 million viewers for the Las Vegas debate is on a par with the highest-rated prime-time program on American TV, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” which averaged 20.5 million this season. But more importantly, the debates are providing citizens with extended exposure to the candidates, tough-minded critiques of their positions and an ongoing, sharply focused conversation about some of the fundamental issues and beliefs of American life that almost never get seriously challenged on TV, like the grossly unequal distribution of wealth in this country and capitalism itself.