Showtime’s ‘Surge’ - How good documentaries explain the world to us in this revolutionary moment | COMMENTARY

Journalism used to do a better job of that, especially the top mainstream publications. A handful still do, particularly on Sundays. But the majority of news outlets mainly chase viral online moments rather than try to explain the world to us with in-depth reporting. That can be costly. Books, too, chase the blockbuster, top-of-the-charts, high-concept titles while cutting back on smaller non-fiction works that may not sell as well. Meanwhile, documentaries, which are finding new platforms in the digital world, are filling those informational and cultural voids.