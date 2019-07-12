Zurawik: Trump’s social media summit was a green light for far-right operatives to let it rip in 2020 race

Donald Trump’s social media summit Thursday has been generally characterized as an attack on such Silicon-Valley giants as Facebook and Google, which were pointedly not invited. But, in a more alarming way, I think it was first and foremost a green light for some of the more reckless and dangerous operatives on the far right to let it rip in the 2020 presidential campaign — doing their worst in spreading disinformation, conspiracy theories, doctored videos and memes that discredit Democrats or any other Trump targets no matter how false or vile the productions might be.