Sports are back on TV in a major way, but not for me | COMMENTARY

I can’t watch an inning of baseball without thinking about players like Boston Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez, one of the best pitchers in baseball, who is not playing this year. The reason: After “recovering” from COVID-19, he now has myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle attributed to the virus. Mr. Rodriguez is not alone. One-third of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 this summer and fall wound up with myocarditis, according to Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State’s director of athletic medicine. No one can tell those athletes how that will play out in the rest of their lives.