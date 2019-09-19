Sean Spicer, Ray Lewis and the way we let media sanitize, monetize, bad behavior as entertainment

The media are not the only ones to blame for this perverse celebration of bad behavior. Every one of us who watches is. It’s worse yet if we watch and then post something about the show on social media, even if what we post is a put down. It doesn’t matter what we say as much as how many of us are saying something ― anything ― creating the all important commodity known as traffic. Generate traffic, and you will get even more coverage on the anything-for-a-click media landscape of today.