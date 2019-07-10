Zurawik: Post-World Cup, the media swells with winning images of women, but let’s not forget who still holds cultural power

But looking at reruns and on-demand episodes of “Blue Bloods” systematically through a cultural lens this summer, I am stunned by how utterly patriarchal it is in terms of men having dominance and almost all the power, with storylines that make it seem as if this is the natural and rightful order of things. Patriarchy is baked into the DNA of “Blue Bloods” to a degree that I cannot remember seeing since the prime-time soap operas of the 1980s, like “Dallas” and “Dynasty,” where powerful men ruled business empires and families. And those series ended their runs some 30 years ago in 1991 and ’89, respectively — just after Ronald Reagan left office.