What I found most troubling about the relationship among Trump, Epshteyn and Sinclair was that in forcing all of its stations that produced news to carry Epshteyn’s commentaries, Sinclair was not only force feeding the pro-Trump views of its chief political analyst to millions of viewers in small- and medium- sized cities across the country, it was was wrapping his right-wing rhetoric in the credibility, respect and trust that hometown anchors, reporters, weatherpersons and sportscasters had built over the years with their audiences in each of those cities and towns. That kind of violation of trust also does not go away overnight with an announcement ― not with the staffers at the stations or their audiences in all those towns and cities.