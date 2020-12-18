‘Sesame Street’ still on the cultural case and the side of angels with a COVID-19 special on CNN | COMMENTARY

One segment CNN has been previewing shows Elmo and his dad, Louie, talking about food and clothing drives and why there is such a need to help less fortunate children. Elmo asks why someone would have to drive to get food: “Can’t they just go into the kitchen” and get some? In a typical “Elmo Doesn’t Understand” colloquy, his dad explains what a food drive is and why there is such a need to help. Elmo promises that he and his friends will happily pitch in.