Numb as we might be to Trump, we must still watch the second impeachment trial | COMMENTARY

The Republican politicians who shamelessly promulgated his lies, racism, misogyny, greed and hate now urge us to “turn the page” and focus on “healing the nation.” Judging from my mail, many of his followers who wrote letters to newspapers praising him and denouncing any criticism are suddenly silent. They don’t want to talk about their fearless leader any more, and it is a fair guess they surely don’t want to revisit the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol he instigated on Jan. 6 that will be on full display at the trial this week.