Zurawik: Biden holds his own, Harris struggles, Booker, Gillibrand, Gabbard come on strong in Democratic debate

His performance was not equal in energy, passion or policy with Elizabeth Warren’s or even Bernie Sanders’ on Tuesday night. But he was up against stiffer competition from Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, and he seemed to understand that he was going to have to go toe-to-toe with them if he wanted the nomination. Those in the party who think he is the only candidate who can beat President Donald Trump had to be feeling slightly better as the Detroit debate came to an end.