Trump and Twitter: once again doing devil’s work with Scarborough smear | COMMENTARY

Mr. Trump’s latest deep dive into the muck of social media libel and slander involves tweets about the death in 2001 of a congressional aide, 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, in the Florida office of Joe Scarborough, then a Republican member of the House of Representatives from Florida. She died when she hit her head during a fall caused by an undiagnosed heart condition, according to police and the medical examiner’s report. The fall took place in Florida at a time when Mr. Scarborough was in Washington.