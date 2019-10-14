His narrative is that of a titanic struggle. On the one hand, you have Farrow and the women who say they were victimized trying to bring the men in power to a reckoning by telling the stories of horrible things the men allegedly did. On the other side, you have the effort by some grotesquely powerful men to silence their victims with shaming, threats of ending their careers, possible violence and the ever-present non-disclosure forms. The heroes here are the women who came forward and told their stories. But Farrow is standing shoulder to shoulder with them and using his great talent as a journalist to help some of them find their voices.