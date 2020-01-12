On a bad day or late in some games, the tempo of their play-by-play and commentary can slow down to the point where you start to notice the silences. There was none of that. Eagle would finish with a fact or statistic, and Fouts would immediately jump in with a point of analysis or commentary. And best of all, they were addressing it to the viewer, not talking to each other. I hate it when Fouts starts talking to Eagle like they are two guys in a restaurant or bar.