One of the best TV moments of the night came when Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews handed Ravens running back Mark Ingram II the microphone at the end of a postgame interview she was doing with him and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and told him to take over the Q&A with his teammate. He not only got Jackson to loosen up a little, but it also gave viewers a sense of the affection for each other and fun these players seem to be having this year as they pile up victories.