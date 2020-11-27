Raney Aronson-Rath: the person behind the best non-fiction series on television | COMMENTARY

The other really big piece for me has been to make sure that our producing corps, the people who produce and direct with us and for us, more represent America. Probably my biggest emphasis in the last three years has been working on diversifying who tells “Frontline” stories. And you can see it. You’ve written about these films. Who is on camera? Who’s behind the camera. Who is the director? … And this runs through the filmmaking corps, the digital work and podcasting, too … The thing I am probably most dedicated to right now is making sure we are authentic to who and what America is and we make sure that the people who are watching us are reflected on camera and are also reflected as the decision makers behind the camera, because the directors are the ones who get to chose where the camera is pointed.