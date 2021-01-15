Baltimore filmmakers document racism under the ‘Mayberry’ façade of Pocomoke City | COMMENTARY

“I think we were both moved by witnessing first hand how policing could work, and also watching a town’s political consciousness arise,” Janis wrote in an email answering questions about the documentary. “We’d gone to Pocomoke to cover the story of Sewell’s firing and we both remember someone coming up to us and saying after we’d completed a piece of how his firing really happened, if it weren’t for the Real News we wouldn’t have known the truth. After that we felt compelled to keep doing the work to inform the people. It was a small community of people who were seeking change and it felt like we had to document their lives.”