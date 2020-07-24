Michael Phelps surprises me with a winning and wise HBO documentary, ‘The Weight of Gold’ | COMMENTARY

The principle is an important one that I need to be clear about, because I see it as one more standard of objectivity and independent, fact-based storytelling that is being eroded with rich athletes allowed to control their image and history through production deals with networks and channels that just want to make a buck off their name. Is the next step, rich, retired politicians controlling their historical record? How about Donald Trump producing the documentary of his presidency? Highly successful athletes can be pretty vain, too. As a culture, we are losing the war on truth, and I see the public’s unquestioning acceptance of documentaries like “The Last Dance” as part of that process.