Two big, new TV dramas that will take you to another time, place in a good way | COMMENTARY

And it is not just their credentials; all of these actors turn in outstanding performances. Blanchett, who is also an executive producer, is in a league by herself both in star power and performance in this series. She can suggest more with a sideways glance or tightening of the muscles around her mouth than some actors can with a page of dialogue. The genius of her performance is in the way she shows Schlafly as both an oppressor and victim, utterly unwilling to acknowledge her sense of racial and class entitlement in dealing with persons of color who work in her home, while simultaneously feeling the chains of patriarchy keeping her in a submissive role to her husband and Republican leaders like Sen. Barry Goldwater, whose favor she courts.