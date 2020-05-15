If you want a one-sided, right-wing, celebratory version of the life of Clarence Thomas, PBS has just the ticket. Yes, PBS. | COMMENTARY

“I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as to the people who would be problematic to me," Thomas says. "We were told, ‘Oh, it’s going to be the bigot in the pickup truck. It’s going to be the Klansman. It’s going to be the rural sheriff.' And I’m not saying there weren’t some of those who were bad. But it turned out through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern day liberal, that they were the ones who discount all those things, because they have one issue or they have the power to caricature you.”