MPT rebooting “The McLaughlin Group” with controversial Pat Buchanan as a regular

An Esquire profile of Buchanan in 2017 said, “It’s true that Trump found his own way, as early as 1987, to the America First platform he ran on almost thirty years later. But it was Buchanan who sounded, or brayed, the message we all now know by heart: anti-immigrant, anti-Europe, anti-Asia, anti-free-trade, anti more or less anything that inches America away from the splendors of the 1950s.”