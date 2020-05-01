Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’ speaks to this COVID-19 moment like nothing else on TV

I enjoyed season two so much, I went back and watched the rest of season one. And even with my newfound love of the series, I have to say the first season was pretty dark. The premise used to promote the show was that after his wife’s death, Tony didn’t give a darn about anyone or anything, and mostly wanted to die himself. So, he was going to say and do whatever he wanted and everyone else be damned. He described his new attitude as a kind of “super power.”