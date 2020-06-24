New head at agency overseeing Voice of America another Trump lapdog | COMMENTARY

“I think it took him about a year to discover VOA, and then another year to figure out what it was,” Mr. Ungar said of President Trump.” And then, the third year to decide he hated it ― on the basis of nothing whatsoever. So now he wants to destroy it. The evidence is that nobody gets hired by this president unless he or she is willing to commit to the Trump crusade. And the Trump crusade has no place at the Voice of America.”