TV programs, people and channels that rose to the monumental challenges of 2020 | COMMENTARY

As digital media and economics increasingly divide consumers into haves and have-nots based on sky-high subscriptions fees, PBS has stepped up its commitment to free programming in a major way this year. Whether it is the exceptional documentary series of “Frontline,” which focused on some of those hardest hit by the pandemic like agricultural workers in California, or an on-demand archive that offers such productions as “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a look at the late congressman’s life of social activism, PBS is offering programming every bit as good as anything on Netflix or HBO. And every American with a TV can see most of it without paying a monthly fee.