And so, in trying to find a new — or perhaps to remember an old — way of making sense of the wave of visual information that washes over us daily, I spent this week riding the tiger of cable news TV, mostly with the sound off and surfing the web on a wave of videos rather than the print stories that often accompany them. I also spent some time with still photographs and freeze frames to the point of meditating on a few of them to try to understand what, if any, truth they had to communicate.