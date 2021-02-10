Raskin and House impeachment team writing first draft of Jan. 6 history better than journalists | COMMENTARY

Here we are more than a month removed from that horrible event, and I still feel as if I know only a sliver of what really happened, how it happened and who is responsible. Writing on Jan. 6 about the role of media on that shocking day, I couldn’t help but ask why was there no military or major law enforcement help while Mr. Trump’s goons rampaged and desecrated the Capitol. Did Mr. Trump, then commander in chief, keep forces under his control from protecting the Capitol and the government of the United States?