In wake of George Floyd death, TV turns to conversations about race | COMMENTARY

With its status as still the most important storyteller in American life and its ability to create mass shared events like Super Bowls, the medium’s intense focus on race matters. From providing a mainstream space for the kind of conversation that is needed before any kind of reconciliation can begin, to educating millions about the history of race relations in America, TV can help us operate from a shared set of facts about the past and a more enlightened, less racist vision for the future. With a president spreading misinformation, rumors and lies about demonstrations taking place across the country, facts and context are more important than ever if we are to have any hope of functioning as a democracy again.