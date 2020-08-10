In the land of Madison Avenue, you would think we’d have an effective media messaging campaign on COVID-19 by now | COMMENTARY

Come on, this is the land of Madison Avenue and the home of Don Draper. We create ads that get men who work in offices and haul nothing heavier than bags of groceries home from the store to buy $50,000 jacked-up pickup trucks that can climb over boulders. We created ads that made women think smoking cigarettes was empowering them when there was plenty of evidence that it was in fact killing them. And in five months, all the media and advertising talent in this nation can’t get on the side of the angels and create something that would make people running around without masks see their anti-social and reckless behavior in a more responsible way?