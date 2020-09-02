Trump controls media focus while further dividing us on law and order | COMMENTARY

For one thing, while our screens are filled with images of conflict and panels of “experts” talking about that conflict, the media is not showing or talking so much about COVID-19 and Mr. Trump’s lack of leadership and compassion as more than 185,000 have died. The president wins every second the media is not talking about the continued lack of testing and all the lies he and his administration have told about the pandemic for six months. Instead of images of intubated victims lining the halls of intensive care wards and body bags being wheeled out of hospitals, the COVID story has been reduced primarily to statistics on TV: how many new cases, hospitalizations, deaths.