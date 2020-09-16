ABC sets high bar in handling of Trump town hall. Let’s hope it continues for both candidates | COMMENTARY

The president did lie and attack Tuesday night, saying, for example, that Mr. Biden wanted Medicare for All, which he characterized as “socialized medicine,” when, in fact, the former vice president campaigned against that policy in the Democratic primaries. Mr. Trump also flat out denied that he ever “played down” the pandemic despite the fact that journalist Bob Woodward has him on tape saying that he did play down the pandemic because he didn’t want to panic the American people.