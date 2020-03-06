I am only half kidding. Lawn signs matter here in local elections, especially with the older voters who can be relied upon to be at the polling places on election day (or casting votes via absentee ballot, thanks to coronavirus concerns). I look out my front door and I see lawn signs for City Council member Ryan Dorsey on the lawns of neighbors to the right and left of me and across the street. This is media, too, and the signs stay in place for weeks and months.