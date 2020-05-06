Mary Miller media campaign: a test case for the role of TV in local elections | COMMENTARY

There is not nearly enough trustworthy polling data to say whether anyone among six front-running candidates is clearly in the lead as we head down the home stretch of the campaign. Add in the fact that the primary has been moved back and set up as a mostly mail-in election because of the cosmic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the variables involved make any kind of prognostication a fool’s game. (Indicative of the impact on the election: Ballots arriving in mailboxes show an incorrect date, April 28, which was the original date before COVID-19 forced the change to June 2. Instructions are included with the ballots that point that the April 28 date is incorrect.)