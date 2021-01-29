French-made ‘Lupin’ speaks to American audiences like few homegrown series | COMMENTARY

There is a lot to like in “Lupin” beyond its resonance with the cultural and political zeitgeist, starting with its star, Omar Sy, whose credits include “The Intouchables” (2011), “X-Men: Day of Future Past” (2014) and “Jurassic World” (2015). If you have seen “Intouchables,” you know how appealing a performer Sy can be, especially in his handling of comedy. (If you haven’t seen it, do so soon for a highly entertaining, light but not lightweight look at social class, physical challenges, race and friendship as Sy takes on the role of live-in helper to a rich paraplegic. His boss has the money, but Sy’s character has the life force, enough for both of them.)