After 27 years, veteran Baltimore broadcaster Frank Luber is leaving weekday mornings on WCBM, the radio station announced.
His last day on the air as one-half of the the “Morning Show with Sean and Frank,” which het he co-hosts with Sean Casey, will be Oct. 31, according to information on the station’s website that was confirmed Saturday by a station representative.
Luber, who has been with WCBM for 31 years, will remain with the station “to help with special projects and to continue to serve as a spokesman for some of the station’s major advertisers,” according to the website.
As of Nov. 4, the new morning lineup will feature Bruce Elliott as Casey’s partner on the morning show from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Derek Hunter will join the station as host of the 9 a.m. to noon time period weekdays, which had been hosted by Elliott.
WCBM General Manager Marc Beaven did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.