Lincoln Project taking no prisoners in its media campaign to defeat Trump | COMMENTARY

They don’t pollute the media ecosystem with smears, libel and lies as our president does, but they are not afraid to get personal and rough in their attacks. One of the reasons their ads are resonating with voters is that just as Trump connected at a gut level in 2016 to the anger of millions of Americans who felt they were being disrespected by people in power, so is the Lincoln Project speaking viscerally to the anger millions now feel about Trump’s reckless, lying, incompetent and dangerous presidency. When you see a Lincoln Project ad on social media or one of the founders like Rick Wilson or Steve Schmidt on cable news blasting the president, you know they are every bit as angry as you are about Trump’s unwillingness to accept any responsibility for the nightmare this nation now finds itself in on his watch.