TV images from Selma and Portland: two very different visions of America | COMMENTARY

This was television living up to some of its promise for once. It transported me from a quiet Sunday morning in Baltimore to one of the most sacred sites of the civil rights movement as one of its greatest leaders was being carried over the ground his sacrifice and suffering helped make holy. Television carried images into my home that stirred my soul, fired my imagination and made me want to weep at the intensity of what I was feeling as I stared at the tableau of the horses, the caisson, the top-hatted driver, the familiar beams of that cold steel bridge and the river below.