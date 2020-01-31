“Lamar Jackson has redefined the quarterback position in the NFL,” Audra Swain, vice president and general manager of WJZ, wrote in an email response to a Sun question about Jackson and the Ravens as TV attractions. “For a team previously defined by low scoring games and a hard-hitting defense, this year’s Ravens, armed with a lightning fast QB, are breaking records left and right. Now the rest of the world has caught on to what we in Baltimore have known since drafting Lamar in 2018: He is an absolute game-changer for the team, the city and for television ratings.”