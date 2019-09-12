Zurawik: Ken Burns connects once again with the soul of America in ‘Country Music’

“It came from the fiddle tunes they danced to on Saturday nights to let off steam and from the hymns they chanted in church on Sunday morning,” he continues. “It filtered out of secluded hollers deep in the mountains and from smoky saloons on the edge of town. From the barrios along the Southern border and the wide open spaces of the western range. Most of all, it sprang from the needs of Americans, especially those who felt left out and looked down upon, to tell their stories. ... Country music, the songwriter Harlan Howard said, is three chords and the truth."