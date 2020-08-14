‘United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell’ - TV’s smartest conversation on race | COMMENTARY

The season’s first episode is remarkable in the sheer volume of information and analysis that it provides, along with touching emotional moments. Also pretty remarkable is the fact that all but the introduction was filmed in February, according to Bell, before the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the widespread social justice protests that followed. That’s how in touch Bell and his producers are with the larger currents of race in 21st Century America, which the killing of Floyd and the protests grew out of.