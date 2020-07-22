The arrival of Joy Reid as weeknight anchor makes MSNBC and all of cable news better | COMMENTARY

What you can often see clearly on opening night is what the host and producers want the show to be. One of the first images in the opening montage ― the first thing viewers see ― on Monday’s “The ReidOut” is that of a young woman holding a sign over her head that says, “Black Lives Matter.” Couple that kind of visual with Ms. Reid’s words about Mr. Lewis “bleeding for people who look like” her, and you know matters of identity, race and social justice are at top of her list. She is going to do everything she can from 7 to 8 p.m. on MSNBC five nights a week to make them part of the national conversation.